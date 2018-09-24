Sheffield residents flee home after arson attack

Residents were forced to flee their Sheffield home in the early hours of this morning after an arson attack.

Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen

Three wheelie bins were set alight outside the property in Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, and smoke from the flames spread into the house.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the occupants had managed to get out of the house unharmed.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.