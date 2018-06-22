Sheffield residents flee burning home after arson attack

Have your say

Sheffield residents were forced to flee their burning home after an arson attack last night.

Yobs struck at a property in Langsett Road, Hillsborough, at about 10.45pm.

The occupants managed to get out unharmed.

Four fire crews from Sheffield Central, Rivelin and Elm Lane spent more than two hours tackling the flames.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze started in the loft area of the property and it had been started deliberately.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation.

Elsewhere, firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze on grassland at Monk Terrace, Monk Bretton, at 7pm.

It had been started accidentally and a crew from Barnsley Central Fire Station were called out to tackle the blaze.

A garden bonfire spread to grassland in Lundwood Avenue, Lundwood, at 7.15pm. Cudworth firefighters spent two hours at the scene.

Arsonists set fire to a tree and shrubs in Beck Road, Shiregreen, at 8.30pm.

Elm Lane firefighters tackled the blaze.