Sheffield residents express ‘fear of going out at night’ after teen is stabbed in the back 

Members of a community – rocked by news of yet another stabbing - have expressed their fear of going out at night.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back when violence flared outside Nayab’s takeaway in Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, just before 6.30pm last night.

Police at the scene.

READ MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper takes over as Aston Villa manager

This latest incident comes after a spate of eight fatal stabbings in the city since March.

Residents waking up to the news in Parson Cross this morning described how the incidents have led to a climate of fear – with some refusing to leave their homes after dark.

A 51-year-old Chapeltown woman, who works in a sandwich shop close to the scene of the stabbing, said: “It is scary when it happens on your own doorstep.

The scene this morning.

READ MORE: Teenage boy was stabbed in back in latest knife attack in Sheffield

“It makes you wonder about keeping your kids inside at night.”

Her colleague, a 23-year-old woman, of Parson Cross, added: “It is fine during the day but I wouldn’t go to certain places at night.

“You seem to hear about stabbings and other stuff happening all the the time now. I think it is getting worse in general.”

A police cordon has been lifted.

Residents going about their business near the scene this morning said they had heard there was a group of about “25 to 30 youths” when violence erupted.

A 33-year-old woman, who was working in a nearby betting shop when the incident happened, said: “We used to have trouble with a large gang congregating and causing trouble a couple of years ago, but police seemed to get on top of it. .

“But in the last few weeks, this group seems to have come back. I don’t know where they have come from.”

She added: “You hear about that many stabbings there’s a danger of becoming desensitised to it, but it is still scary when it happens where you live.”

They all called for more of a police presence on their streets, particularly after a major incident, to provide a deterrent to criminals and reassurance for the community.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A 22-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police cordon in place last night has since been taken down.

Last night’s attack came on the day that a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 32 months behind bars for stabbing 15-year-old Sam Baker to death in Lowedges in May.

READ MORE: Why a Sheffield nightclub will play Africa by Toto on repeat all night long in December

The teenager pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis that the attack was self-defence.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 753 of October 11.

