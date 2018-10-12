`

Sheffield residents express ‘fear of going out at night’ after teen is stabbed in the back 

Members of a community – rocked by news of yet another stabbing - have expressed their fear of going out at night. 

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back when violence flared outside Nayab’s takeaway in Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, just before 6.30pm last night.  

Police at the scene.

This latest incident comes after a spate of eight fatal stabbings in the city since March.

Residents waking up to the news in Parson Cross this morning described how the incidents have led to a climate of fear – with some refusing to leave their homes after dark. 

A 51-year-old Chapeltown woman, who works in a sandwich shop close to the scene of the stabbing, said: “It is scary when it happens on your own doorstep.

The scene this morning.

“It makes you wonder about keeping your kids inside at night.” 

Her colleague, a 23-year-old woman, of Parson Cross, added: “It is fine during the day but I wouldn’t go to certain places at night. 

“You seem to hear about stabbings and other stuff happening all the the time now. I think it is getting worse in general.” 

A police cordon has been lifted.

Residents going about their business near the scene this morning said they had heard there was a group of about “25 to 30 youths” when violence erupted.

A 33-year-old woman, who was working in a nearby betting shop when the incident happened, said: “We used to have trouble with a large gang congregating and causing trouble a couple of years ago, but police seemed to get on top of it. . 

“But in the last few weeks, this group seems to have come back. I don’t know where they have come from.”

She added: “You hear about that many stabbings there’s a danger of becoming desensitised to it, but it is still scary when it happens where you live.” 

They all called for more of a police presence on their streets, particularly after a major incident, to provide a deterrent to criminals and reassurance for the community. 

The teenage victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A 22-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police cordon in place last night has since been taken down. 

Last night’s attack came on the day that a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 32 months behind bars for stabbing 15-year-old Sam Baker to death in Lowedges in May.

The teenager pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis that the attack was self-defence. 

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 753 of October 11.
 