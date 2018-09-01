Sheffield residents asked to help shape area masterplan … using plasticine

Consulation meetings aren’t necessarily the most exciting events to attend in your spare time.

But Sheffield Council hopes to buck that trend by offering people living in Gleadless Valley the chance to quite literally shape a masterplan for the area – using plasticine.

The authority was granted £500,000 in funding from the Government to develop a plan and will hold the events in the hope of gathering ideas from residents.

The first session will be held on Tuesday, September 11 at the John O’Gaunt pub, Blackstock Road from 2pm until 4pm and at the Terry Wright Community Hall from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

The second workshop will offer people the chance to create atheir own plasticine model masterplan for the area on Tuesday, September 18 at the same venues at the same times.

A buffet and refreshments will be provided at all workshops.

Coun Jim Steinke, cabinet Member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “We gained extra funding from Government to develop a masterplan for Gleadless Valley. It’s about improving housing in the neighbourhood, as well as increasing opportunities for local people.

“Hundreds of residents have already taken part in our consultation to date, and told us about their priorities for improvement. We now want to use this to help develop long-term options, working alongside residents. It’s not about developing a plan and then asking people for their opinions, but planning together – with the people most affected by local decisions.”

The workshops will cover how to improve housing, green spaces, transport, facilities and more, as well as tackle anti-social behaviour and litter. They will be followed by a public exhibition about the masterplan options in October where more people can have their say.

Options will then be worked-up into more detailed projects covering some or all of Gleadless Valley. Residents will be asked for their opinions again in the new year. People will also be invited to comment on the draft Masterplan before it is finalised next year.

To book a place at the sessions in advance email consultgleadlessvalley@sheffield.gov.uk or call 0114 273 6369.

Visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/gleadlessvalley for more information.