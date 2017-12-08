Sheffield resident fumes over council gritters after her road becomes 'rush-hour ice sheet'

A Sheffield resident has warned her road has become an 'ice sheet' due to the lack of gritting from the council.

Like most parts of Britain, Sheffield has been hit today by Storm Caroline bringing in freezing temperatures, ice and even snow to the city.

More snowfall and low temperatures are expected over the weekend and yesterday, Streets Ahead said they would be out gritting to keep the city moving.

Lynsey Connelly, Amey Highways Operations Manager said: “We monitor the weather and road conditions 24/7 during the winter months and are prepared to deal with snow clearance this weekend if the predicted snowfall occurs.

"We also have over 2,000 grit bins for members of the public to use.”



However, one Sheffield resident has complained that no gritters were used on her street this morning; turning it into an 'ice sheet'.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said that Wollaton Road, in Bradway, was gritted at around 10pm on Thursday night but then 'nothing at all this morning'.

They said: "No gritting at all this morning, sheet ice. Same with nearby main road, Prospect Road.

"Sheet ice and at 10am still not a gritter in site. Disgusting on a bus route. Should have been gritted pre rush-hour."

A Streets Ahead spokesperson said: “Our team of gritters were out twice last night at 6.30pm and 11pm gritting priority routes in advance of the snow.

“However, in certain elevated parts of the city we experienced heavy rain and then very low temperatures which meant the grit was washed off the roads and then froze. We are out currently gritting roads that we have received reports about.

“We urge people to take care if they are out and about and travelling in wintry conditions and to drive appropriately for the conditions and allow extra time for journeys.”