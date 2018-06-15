Sheffield reflects on Grenfell tragedy one year on

Councillors, firefighters and the public remembered the lives of people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire one year ago.

On June 14 last year a fire consumed a block of flats in Kensington which killed 72 people when the council failed to listen to residents and provide safe cladding.

People across the country reflected on what happened and showed their respect for those affected.

South Yorkshire firefighters joined rescue authorities across the UK to observe a minute’s silence.

Andy Freeman, founder of Space2Breathe from Sheffield, travelled down to London to join a silent march where thousands of people dressed in green to honour the victims.

He tweeted: “Just beginning my journey to head down to Grenfell for the anniversary today. My heart is heavy but memory is filled with encounters with some incredibly brave people. Hoping for a day of comfort for everyone.”

Ash Jay, a fashion writer from Sheffield, tweeted: “Fifteen minutes ago I took a moments silence to remember and pray for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in fifteen years time we must make sure that we still remember them and grant the victims and survivors the justice they deserve.”

Sheffield City Council also remembered what had happened and said they have been following the Grenfell inquiry closely.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “I am committed to learning from the Grenfell Tragedy and making sure that anyone living in high rise accommodation is safe and feels safe.”

Of the 24 tower blocks owned by the council, a single element of the cladding system at Hanover Tower, Broomhall, failed new tests prompted by the Grenfell fire.

It has since been removed and new fire-resistant cladding is being fitted over the next seven months.

Solid aluminium cladding with mineral wool insulation will be installed and the design of cladding will be checked by a third-party accredited fire engineer.

Coun Steinke added: “Whatever lessons emerge from the inquiry will be taken on board and the council will do all that is necessary to ensure that our tenants can live in comfort and safety and above all that they can do so in complete peace of mind.

“I will adopt a zero tolerance to anyone operating in the city who does not share this approach.”