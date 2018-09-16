Sheffield recycling plant fire: Smoke continues to billow across city

Smoke is continuing to billow across Sheffield’s skyline as firefighters battle a huge blaze at a recycling plant in the city.

Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street, Darnall.

Smoke from the recycling plant fire as seen from Wincobank. Picture: David Hector.

The fire broke out at around 8.20pm on Saturday and this picture shows the smoke still billowing from the scene on Sunday.

A building of around 50x30 metres and, inside, a number of tonnes worth of waste were well alight.

Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle huge blaze.

