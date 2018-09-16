Sheffield recycling plant fire: Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle huge blaze

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a fire at a recycling plant in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Around 40 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street after being called at around 8.20pm last night.

The incident was scaled down at around 1.30am this morning to four appliances, one aerial ladder platform and a high volume pump.

“Whilst there was fortunately no immediate life risk this was a large scale incident and crews have done a great job throughout the night to tackle the fire,” said group manager Steve Fletcher.

“The fire and burning that remains is within piles of waste and the next step will involve heavy plant machinery moving and breaking up the waste – so that we can get access to the fire to extinguish it.

The fire at a recycling plant in Darnall, Sheffield. Picture: Gabriela Anastasia Kozickyte

“We’re hoping to make good progress this morning so we can bring this incident to a close, and reduce the impact on local residents, as soon as possible.”

A number of partner agencies have also been involved in the efforts overnight – including the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and South Yorkshire Police.

Residents in the area are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire at a recycling plant in Darnall, Sheffield. Picture: Gabriela Anastasia Kozickyte

Firefighters, from a range of stations including Elm Lane, Parkway, Central, Rotherham, Birley Moor and Tankersley, tackled the blaze throughout the night – with the help of a aerial ladder platforms from Parkway and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chesterfield Fire station

