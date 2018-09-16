Sheffield recycling plant fire: Crews remain at scene of blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge recycling plant blaze in Sheffield which sent smoke billowing across the city.
Four fire crews remained at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street, Darnall, as of 4.30pm on Sunday.
The fire broke out at around 8.20pm on Saturday and smoke was still billowing from the scene on Sunday.
A building of around 50x30 metres and, inside, a number of tonnes worth of waste were well alight.
Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle huge blaze.
