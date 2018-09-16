Sheffield recycling plant fire: Crews remain at scene of blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge recycling plant blaze in Sheffield which sent smoke billowing across the city.

Four fire crews remained at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street, Darnall, as of 4.30pm on Sunday.

A fire at Fletcher Plant Limited, Darnall. Picture: Andrew Roe

The fire broke out at around 8.20pm on Saturday and smoke was still billowing from the scene on Sunday.

A building of around 50x30 metres and, inside, a number of tonnes worth of waste were well alight.

Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle huge blaze.

