A man arrested after a woman was raped at a house in Sheffield remains under investigation as the police probe into the sex attack continues.

The 18-year-old was arrested as part of an investigation into an attack on a woman who was followed and raped at a house in Cuthbert Bank Road, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Saturday, November 4.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The man remains released under investigation as enquiries continue."