Sheffield Railway Station one of worst in UK for delays, new study reveals 

Sheffield Railway Station is one of the worst in the UK for delays, according to the results of a newstudy conducted by the consumer group Which?.

Sheffield station was ranked seventh, with 54 per cent of trains not departing or arriving as scheduled.

To conduct the study, Which? looked at the 20 busiest stations in the UK (excluding London) and then the 10 busiest London stations, since the beginning of this year.

The study analysed data from website On Time Trains, revealing the proportion of trains which were at least one minute late or cancelled.

Which? managing director of public markets Alex Hayman said: “Passengers have told us reliability is hugely important to them. People have been left deeply frustrated at the unacceptably high levels of delays and cancellations which impact on their everyday lives. “Passengers must be at the centre of the forthcoming government rail review, it must look at performance targets to drive improvements in punctuality and reliability for passengers. “The review must not be used as an excuse to delay real action to improve passengers’ experiences on the trains today. As a first step, the Government must introduce fully automatic compensation, ensuring more passengers get the money they are owed.”

Manchester Oxford Road had the worst performance, with more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of its trains recorded as late or cancelled since the beginning of the year.

This was worse at peak times, with 77 per cent of trains not departing or arriving as scheduled.

Close behind was York train station, which ranked the second worst out on the list, with 65 per cent of trains departing or arriving late, or cancelled.

Joint third on the list were Birmingham New Street and Gatwick Airport stations, where 60 per cent failed to run to schedule.

Leeds trains came in at number 13 on this list, with a 45 per cent rating. York train station ranked the second worst out on the list, with 65 per cent of trains departing or arriving late, or cancelled (Image: Which?)

The full list of stations included in the results

Outside London:

1. Manchester Oxford Road 68%

2. York 65%

3.= Gatwick Airport 60%

3.= Birmingham New Street 60%

5. Bristol Temple Meads 58%

6. Manchester Piccadilly 56%

7. Sheffield 54%

8. Manchester Victoria 51%

9. Woking 50%

10. Liverpool Central 49%

11. Liverpool Lime Street 47%

12. Reading 46%

13.= Cambridge 45%

13.= Leeds 45%

15. Guildford 43%

16. Edinburgh 42%

17. Cardiff Central 40%

18. Glasgow Queen Street 39%

19. Glasgow Central 34%

20. Brighton 26%

Inside London:

1. Clapham Junction 54%

2. London King’s Cross 45%

3. London Victoria 44%

4. Stratford (London) 41%

5. London Bridge 40%

6. London Waterloo 39%

7. London Paddington 38%

8. London Euston 33%

9. London Liverpool Street 32%

10. London St Pancras (Intl) 30%



