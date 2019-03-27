Sheffield railway model enthusiasts heading for exhibition

Take a look at railway history in miniature this weekend at an exhibition by Sheffield Model Railway Enthusiasts.

More than 15 layouts on display with intriguing names such as Chuffineque and Shunters Rode will cover a variety of scales, gauges and interests.

The event also includes trade stands and displays by other railway enthusiast societies.

The exhibition will take place today, Saturday March 30, and Sunday at Birkdale School on Oakholme Road, Broomhill.

Opening hours are from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Only limited disabled access is available.