Sheffield Queen Street: Blaze at city centre apartments was 'accidental' says fire service

A fire in a Sheffield city centre apartment building started accidentally, firefighters believe.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Multiple fire crews, as well as South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, responded to yesterday’s blaze at the Queens Stay Apartments on Queen Street, Sheffield, witnesses told The Star.

Video footage captured flames at the window of one of the apartments.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said: “We were called at 5:26pm to a flat fire on Queen Street, Sheffield. Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended the incident.

Fire was seen coming out of a top floor window on Queens Street in Sheffield. Picture: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz.Fire was seen coming out of a top floor window on Queens Street in Sheffield. Picture: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz.
“The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 7:20pm.”

SYFR did say there was limited information on their logs about what the fire involved, but it was the belief of firefighters that the blaze was not intentional.

South Yorkshire Police were also contacted regarding the fire, but due to it being “non-suspicious” were not able to provide any more details on the incident.

