A fire in a Sheffield city centre apartment building started accidentally, firefighters believe.

Video footage captured flames at the window of one of the apartments.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said: “We were called at 5:26pm to a flat fire on Queen Street, Sheffield. Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended the incident.

Fire was seen coming out of a top floor window on Queens Street in Sheffield. Picture: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz.

“The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 7:20pm.”

SYFR did say there was limited information on their logs about what the fire involved, but it was the belief of firefighters that the blaze was not intentional.