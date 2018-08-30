Sheffield quad bike crash victim ‘lucky to be alive’

A Sheffield teenager who was seriously wounded in a quad bike crash while on holiday is ‘very lucky’ to have survived, his mother has said.

Tyler Hutchinson, from High Green, injured his head, lungs and shoulder, broke several bones and had to have his spleen removed after being involved in a collision with a car in Turkey last Monday.

Tyler in action for the Sheffield Hawks under-18s rugby league team (pic: Sheffield Hawks)

READ MORE: Man charged after victim is allegedly ‘slashed in head and robbed’ outside Sheffield flats

The 16-year-old’s mum Nicola Hutchinson, who is trying to raise £30,000 to cover his medical bills and fly him home, says he is now out of intensive care but remains in great pain.

Writing yesterday evening on the crowdfunding page, where more than £3,000 has so far been donated, she said: “Today Tyler had his shoulder operation. He’s in a lot of pain at the moment but it’s being controlled with medication.

“The doctors also spoke to Tyler regarding the accident and stated that he's very lucky to be alive. Had his lungs been damaged any worse he wouldn't have survived the crash.

READ MORE: Rail chaos between Sheffield and York after several cows hit by train

“I am so grateful for the treatment Tyler has received in Turkey to make sure he pulled through the worst of his injuries and I just need him home now. It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster this week but thank you to everyone that’s supporting us.”

She revealed that Tyler’s insurance company had refused to pay out because he doesn’t have a driving licence, and she claimed he should never have been rented the quad bike given that is the case.

Tyler is a promising rugby player, who plays for the Sheffield Hawks rugby league team.

His coach described him as a ‘phenomenal’ player with ‘all the attributes’ needed to make it as a professional.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-tylerhutchinson?utm_term=ppepnyZ89.