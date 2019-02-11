Sheffield pupils bed down at school in bid to raise money for homeless

Thirty pupils from a Sheffield school have bedded down for the night on school premises in a bid to raise money for the homeless.

The group of Year 6 children from Mundella Primary camped out in their school hall on Friday night in a bid to raise money for the Cathedral Archer Project, a charity based in the city centre who support homeless people.

Pictured are Lola Parsisson, 11, Ronni-Mae Mason, 11, and Olivia Wheatley, 10 who took part in the sleepover to raise money for the homeless

Ronni-Mae Mason, aged 11, originally came up with the idea after visiting the city centre over Christmas and seeing a number of people sleeping rough on the streets in the cold.

She then shared the idea with her friends, who were eager to do their part too.

She said: “I didn’t like seeing it, and wanted to help so I asked my mum and she came up with the idea of the sleepover. I asked Mr Smith and he said yes and asked Cathedral Archer Project.”

Ronnie-Mae and her fellow classmates then decided to get sponsorship for the sleepover, individually raising as much money as they could and asking members of the community to donate items such as gloves, scarves, hats and sleeping bags.

On Friday afternoon when the school bell rang at 20 past three, the children headed home before returning at 7pm to bed down for the night.

“I felt a bit nervous before the sleepover but excited,” Ronnie-Mae added. “I was telling all my friends what was happening. It went really well and I enjoyed it. We played games and ate marshmallows.

“Everyone got sponsors, I raised £113 and have a bag full of items to give to the homeless.”

In total the year group are hoping to have raised over £1,000 but are waiting on a few last minute donations before taking the money to Cathedral Archer Project.

Will Smith, headteacher of Mundella Primary School, said: “I am very proud of them. They are so pleased they have been able to do it. They are passionate in raising the money, and getting the donations for the things like scarves and gloves which will help the homeless.”

Emily Bowes, Marketing and Development, Cathedral Archer Project, said: “It is really special when a school group decides to support the project.

“We really appreciate all the fundraising and donations we receive but we also realise that raising the awareness and support for homeless people will hopefully help us get closer to a world where no-one is homeless.”

Ronnie-Mae said she is now hoping to do another fundraiser in the summer, but is yet to decide on what type of event she will hold.