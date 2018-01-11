Sheffield pub to close early over Steel City derby fears

A Sheffield pub is to close early tomorrow night because of fears over the Steel City derby.

The owner of the Dog and Partridge on Trippet Lane is to close his pub at 9pm before Sheffield United and Wednesday fans make their way to the city centre after the second derby of the season.

Conor Smith, who has worked in the city's pub trade for nearly 20 years, said opening late 'is not worth the risk,' claiming he has seen 'some horrors' on previous derby days over the years.

"I will be on the door from 12 tomorrow, monitoring who is coming in and if I don't recognise them they won't get in," he said.

"Friday is our busiest night but it's just not with the risk. I can't risk the pub getting damaged and having to pay for repairs or anyone getting injured.

"I have seen what has happened on previous derby days, I've seen some horrors and I don't want anything like that here.

"I remember seeing police on horseback with dogs and riot shields surrounding a pub on West Street once because there was a group inside trashing the place. It's terrible what goes on."

Around 500 police officers will be on duty in Sheffield for the derby day policing operation, which has been planned for months.

Neighbouring police forces have agreed to send extra bobbies to the city to boost numbers.

Around 30,000 fans from across the city are expected at the sell-out fixture, with the game due to kick off at 7.45pm.

The operation is focused on keeping fans safe before, during and after the game and to keep rivals apart.

Officers will also concentrate on the bars and clubs in the city centre after the final whistle.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: "We want to create a safe environment for people to enjoy what is an iconic sporting event. We want Sheffield to be a safe place to be."