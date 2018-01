Have your say

A Sheffield pub has been broken into by burglars, who gained access to the property by forcing the rear doors.

The burglary took place at the Forum Inn in Sandstone Road, Brightside on January 11.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The alarm was disabled, the rear doors were forced and the till was attacked."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.