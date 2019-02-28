Have your say

A landmark Sheffield pub has been sold at auction – for more than three times above the asking price.

The Frecheville in Birley Moor Crescent, Frecheville, was put up for sale with a guide price of £30, 000.

The Frecheville. Picture: Google

READ MORE: House cordoned off and under police guard in Sheffield

READ MORE: Firefighters deployed to Sheffield house after explosion – sparked by cat

But it went under the hammer for £92, 000 at an auction run by Mark Jenkinson and Son at The Platinum Suite in Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in shooting at house in Sheffield

No details have been released yet as to who has bought it or what their intentions are.