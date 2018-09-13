Sheffield pub offers free Jagerbombs after Wetherspoons stops selling them​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A Sheffield pub has said it will give away 100 free Jagerbombs this week – after pub chain Wetherspoons announced it was to stop selling Jagermeister.

Walkabout stepped in after the nationwide chain – whose Sheffield pubs include The Bankers’ Draft – announced that it would be no longer selling the popular spirit because of Brexit.

Sheffield Walkabout is offering free Jager Bombs.

A post on Walkabout’s Facebook page announcing the Wetherspoon move said: “Don't worry. We're not doing this.

READ MORE: Wetherspoons in slashing prices at all its Sheffield pubs

“In fact, we're going to do the opposite! We're going to give away 100 free Jager Bombs to the first 100 people who LOVE this post!”

“It's Jagertrain time – all aboard!”

Jagermeister will no longer be available to buy at Wetherspoons in Sheffield from later this month.

French brandies Courvoisier VS and Hennessy Fine de Cognac are also to be removed from drinks menu at all its pubs.

READ MORE: This is when dogs will be banned from Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield

They will be replaced with E&J Brandy (the number two selling brandy in the US), Black Bottle (the number one selling brandy in Australia) and Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England.

Wetherspoons has already replaced Champagne with sparkling wines from the UK and Australia as well as German wheat beers with those from the UK.

READ MORE: Wetherspoons axes popular dishes from its menu

Chairman Tim Martin, a strong supporter of Brexit, said: “The three new products will be offered at a lower price than those they are replacing.

“This is a significant move by us and highlights our commitment to offering an excellent range of UK and world products, with the emphasis on quality and value for the two million customers who visit our pubs each week.

“In blind tastings conducted by Wetherspoon, the new products were more popular than those they are replacing.

“Many commentators talk of a ‘cliff-edge’ if the UK ‘crashes out’ of the EU without a deal.

“In reality, there is no cliff-edge, only sunlit uplands beyond the EU’s protectionist system of quotas and tariffs.

“All EU products have UK or non-EU replacements, often at equal or better quality and price.”