Sheffield pub offers FREE beer today for one day only

A Sheffield pub is promising drinkers FREE beer today for one day only.

BrewDog in Devonshire Street will be serving up free pints of its new brew Lost Lager throughout the day – for drinkers who bring in a can of what the brewery calls ‘bad beer.’

Lost Lager is being launched by BrewDog today.

The independent Scottish brewery has announced an international ‘Bad Beer Amnesty’, giving drinkers the opportunity to swap any mainstream lager for a pint of its new beer, Lost Lager, which hits its bars today.

Today only, all the UK’s BrewDog bars will have a designated ‘Bad Beer Bin’ where visitors can dump their unwanted cans of beer in exchange for a pint of the brewery’s latest lager.

The initiative to get drinkers to upgrade their lagers will be available in all BrewDog’s UK bars, as well as its Berlin and Brussels bars in mainland Europe.

BrewDog in Devonshire Street is offering free beer.

BrewDog will be accepting cans from midday to closing time in all participating bars.

Each person who swaps a can of ‘bad beer’ will be entitled to one free pint of Lost Lager.

Lost Lager will also be available to buy at BrewDog.com/shop in 330ml cans or bottles from today.

The beer is also being stocked by Tesco and Booker nationwide from today, in 330ml bottles, 330ml cans, and 660ml bottles.

The beer collected during the amnesty will be recycled by staff, with some being converted into renewable biogas and bio-fertilisers through anaerobic digestion.

BrewDog cofounder James Watt said: “Lost Lager is a crisp, clean pilsner with hints of spice and a zesty lime marmalade character.

“To mark its launch, we wanted to give beer drinkers a chance to taste a lager made with soul and passion, rather than the mass-produced fizzy yellow swill that the big breweries have been peddling for years.”

“For decades, the craft of lager has been lost and forgotten. Brewed right, lager can pack huge flavour and offer a really exciting style with depth and character.

“We have been working hard on nailing this recipe for months, and we know anyone who has a taste of Lost Lager will never look back.”