Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival

Drinkers raised their glasses to a much-loved Sheffield landlord as they celebrated his life in style at a memorial festival.

Keith Chatwood made a big impression on customers after taking up the reins three years ago at The Strad pub in Stradbroke, which he ran with his family.

The former Navy man and fashion designer died suddenly last December, aged 72, and was given the send-off he would have wanted when the pub on Stradbroke Drive hosted a day of live music, dubbed 'The Stradfest', on Sunday.

Punters worked up a sweat as they danced the afternoon away, raising more than £1,250 for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, which cared for Keith after he developed kidney problems during his later years and had to attend a dialysis unit in Heeley three times a week.

Keith's widow Janet said he had wanted to hold a charity music festival last year, only for his plans to be thwarted, and she felt he had been there in spirit to see his dream finally come to fruition.

"I think he was there all the way, even making sure the rain stayed away when it looked like it was going to pour down," she said.

"He loved the pub and would have loved to see the festival he'd planned happening there, especially knowing the money is going to such a good cause."

Keith, who died on December 15, was born in Marple, near Stockport, but lived for most of his life in Sheffield, barring a brief spell in Spain.

He spent 10 years in the Navy after leaving school and then worked in the fashion trade designing fabrics, with Janet saying the 'ladies' man' loved seeing women wearing his creations.

He had two children of his own and two stepsons, and four grandchildren or step-grandchildren, who referred to him affectionately as 'Grandad Grumps'.

Janet thanked everyone who attended the festival, as well as the many local businesses which had donated prizes to be raffled off.

"Everyone loved Keith to bits. He was a right character," she added.