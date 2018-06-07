Sheffield pub gets a whole new look thanks to artist Matt

Artist Matt Cockayne conquered his fears to give one of Sheffield's most popular pubs a whole new look.

Matt, 34, spent three days on this mural at The Fat Cat, in Kelham Island, having been asked by landlord Duncan Shaw.

He joked he was scared of heights and the whole piece was only made possible thanks to construction workers building nearby lending him a scissor lift.

Matt, of Halfway, said: "The artwork that I have done is actually a piece I did about two yours ago and The Fat Cat have been selling it me since.

"They have just repainted all the outside of the pub and Duncan, the manager, asked if I would do it for him.

"The builders lent me the scissor lift, which was a good job because I'm actually scared of heights. I think by doing this I've conquered that though."

Matt, who went self-employed as an artist five years ago, also painted the Henderson's Relish factory as well as other scenes across Sheffield.

He said: "I have always wanted to do a mural in Sheffield and to be asked to do it at The Fat Cat, what I think is the best pub in Sheffield, is a real privilege.

"I've always wanted to give something back to the city that has always given me something."

For more information or to order any of Matt's prints visit www.goo-design.co.uk