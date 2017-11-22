Sheffield pub broken into

An investigation is underway into a break-in at a Sheffield pub.

The Norfolk Arms in White Lane, Chapeltown, was broken into between Friday, November 17 and Monday, November 20.

A mobile phone and hand tools were stolen.

Police officers are also investigating the theft of power tools from a lock-up at Provincial Park, Nether Lane, Ecclesfield, on Friday night.

Last weekend, Abbeymoor Veterinary Centre on Halifax Road, Parson Cross, was broken into and a large quantity of metal was stolen from a business on Carlisle Street East, Attercliffe.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.