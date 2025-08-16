Sheffield protest: Multiple police vans positioned in city centre ahead of 'huge' March for Palestine
Police vans were parked on Pinstone Street, Leopold Street, Barker’s Pool and Division Street ahead of the demonstration, which the organisers claimed would be the largest in Sheffield for years.
Organisers, Friends of Al Aqsa, said people would assemble in Sheffield Amphitheatre, behind the railway station and beneath Park Hill flats at 2pm to march through the city, ending at 4pm at Devonshire Green.
A spokesperson said it would be huge and “Sheffield’s largest demonstration in years.”
They added: “Saturday’s Yorkshire March for Palestine will be a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”