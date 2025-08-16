Sheffield protest: Multiple police vans positioned in city centre ahead of 'huge' March for Palestine

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
Sheffield police were out in numbers in the city centre ahead of a March for Palestine.

Police vans were parked on Pinstone Street, Leopold Street, Barker’s Pool and Division Street ahead of the demonstration, which the organisers claimed would be the largest in Sheffield for years.

Police van in front of Sheffield Town Hall ahead of the March for Palestine.placeholder image
Police van in front of Sheffield Town Hall ahead of the March for Palestine. | nw

Organisers, Friends of Al Aqsa, said people would assemble in Sheffield Amphitheatre, behind the railway station and beneath Park Hill flats at 2pm to march through the city, ending at 4pm at Devonshire Green.

A spokesperson said it would be huge and “Sheffield’s largest demonstration in years.”

They added: “Saturday’s Yorkshire March for Palestine will be a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

