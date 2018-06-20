Sheffield primary school teacher shortlisted for national award

An inspirational teacher from Sheffield is in line for a top national award.

Nether Edge Primary teacher Elizabeth Selvey has been shortlisted in the new teacher category in the TES Schools Awards.

READ MORE: SCHOOL FOCUS: Parson Cross Church of England Primary

The year six teacher has been nominated for her work in the development of teaching and learning systems at the school, in Nether Edge, which have been rolled out to other schools in the Merica Learning Trust.

Headteacher Katie Hall said: "She has demonstrated a substantial contribution to the development of teaching and learning systems here, which are now used across two of our schools in the trust.

READ MORE: Fundraising page launched for new children's multilingual section at Sheffield Central Library



"'Five Star Learning' was created to enable children at Nether Edge deepen their understanding of concepts, in a way which is suitable to their needs, and has meant that we have continued to build on our success as a top two per cent school nationally.

"We are also first in Sheffield for our reading results and fourth for our maths results."

READ MORE: Former pupil appointed as head of his old South Yorkshire primary school

Miss Selvey is up against seven other teachers across the country for the award.

Judges are looking for a special teacher, who is 'truly exceptional' and have made an impact since joining the teaching community.

She will find out if she has won at a ceremony in London on Friday.