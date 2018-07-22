Sheffield primary school recognised with prestigious nurturing award

A Sheffield primary school has been recognised for the work it does to help pupils overcome barriers.

Ballifield Primary School, in Handsworth, has been presented with the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award by national charity Nurtureuk.

The accolade it awarded to schools that demonstrate exemplary practice in supporting a range of pupil needs in their school nurture groups.

Nurture groups are in-school, teacher-led groups that help children overcome barriers to making the most of school and learning.

Local MP Clive Betts, who presented the award to the school, said: "This is a magnificent achievement by all of the staff at the school but particularly by the children.

"It’s a prestigious award recognising the excellence of the provision at the school.

"I was absolutely delighted to present the award and see the pleasure and delight that it brought to all of the children involved.”

Headteacher Amanda Smith said she was 'extremely proud' the school has achieved the award.

"For the past seven years the previous headteacher, Sheila Haigh, the current deputy headteacher, Clare Roddis and the Haven Nurture group teaching assistants, Emma Pasley and Rebecca Oseman, have worked relentlessly to support the individual needs of Ballifield children, to ensure that they have the social and emotional skills to allow them to develop in confidence and succeed at school," she said.

"The principles of nurture are fundamental to the success of our school and are at the heart of everything that we do. ”

Nurtureuk chief executive Kevin Kibble said: "Ballifield has evidenced its success in running an outstanding Nurture Group, and the beneficiaries of their hard work every day are the children attending the school, their families and the wider community.

"Our standards to achieve this award are exacting and many congratulations are due to the staff and pupils at the school."

