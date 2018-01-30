Sheffield primary school praised by Ofsted for 'improving at a good rate'

Children and staff at a Sheffield primary school are celebrating after receiving a positive report from inspectors.

High Hazel Academy's Nursery and Infant School, in Darnall, was judged as 'good' in all categories by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

High Hazel Academy's chair of governors Huda Ahmed, centre, and headteacher Asma Maqsood-Shah, right, with some of their pupils

Inspectors said there had been significant improvements at the school in pupils' progress, standards of teaching and attendance.

They also found that leaders and governors are 'highly ambitious' and that the school was 'improving at a good rate'.

Headteacher Asma Maqsood Shah said: "The whole school community is very pleased with this report, which recognises all the wonderful work underway at High Hazels.

"I am particularly pleased that the inspectors noticed how well-behaved and polite our pupils are and, importantly, how happy they are at school.

Executive headteacher Lesley Dolben

"We are incredibly proud of how welcoming and inclusive our school community is and it is extremely gratifying that the inspectors commented on this during their visit.

“Spurred on by the inspectors’ encouraging comments, we will continue to work hard and drive standards so that we can provide an even higher quality of education for our children.”

Inspectors described pupils as 'kind and considerate' and found teaching had improved and youngsters made good progress despite their often low starting points.

The school's leadership team was also praised and inspectors said they 'are determined to provide a great education for all in a very supportive environment'.

Executive headteacher Lesley Dolben said: "I am delighted that inspector’s recognised the ‘great education’ and supportive environment that we offer at here at High Hazels Academy, as well as our ‘shared ambition for future success.”

Chair of governors Huda Ahmed thanked all staff for the hard work and commitment.

"We are also very grateful to our parents and the local community, with whom we have worked very closely - we value their continued support," she added.

"Our ambition is to become an outstanding school and with the commitment, determination and dedication of all involved, we firmly believe that we are on the right track to achieving this.”

The school must now improve the quality of teaching and learning further, especially in key stage one, improve the outdoor spaces in early years and strengthen the impact of leadership and management.