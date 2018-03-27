Sheffield primary school named one of best in the country

A Sheffield primary school has won an award for being one of the best in the country.

Byron Wood Primary Academy, in Burngreave is among the top 20 per cent of schools nationally after pupils made progress higher than the national average in reading writing and maths at key stage two.

The school has won a SSAT Educational Outcomes Award after its results were compared with results from other state schools.

The SSAT Educational Outcomes Database analyses data from the Department for Education and Ofsted on a range of key measures.

Principal Satadru Ashton, said: “We are all very pleased to receive this award as it is a recognition of the successful collaboration between teachers, parents and children enabled by the school’s leadership in promoting excellent teaching, strong parental support and a learning environment which fosters hard work and good behaviour.”

Byron Wood Academy is part of the Astrea Academy Trust, having joined the Astrea family in summer 2016.

The trust's chief executive, Libby Nicholas, said: “Huge congratulations to everyone at Byron Wood – they have worked extremely hard to get these results, and it’s fantastic that those efforts are being recognised in this national award.

"At all Astrea academies, we aim to inspire beyond measure, and securing strong academic results is an important part of that.

"This is a well-deserved honour, and we are all very proud of Satadru and the Byron Wood team."

The school will be presented with its award at a ceremony during the summer term.

Chief Executive of SSAT, Sue Williamson, said: “This award recognises an important aspect of the school’s work, but as we know, there is much more to recognise in a good school like Byron Wood Primary Academy.

"SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child. A big thank you and well done to pupils, parents, staff and governors.”