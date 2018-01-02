Sheffield primary school impresses in robot competition

Have your say

Technology-minded youngsters from a Sheffield primary school have shown to be model competitors.

Greenhill Gizmos, a team from Greenhill Primary School, in Greenhill, have competed in the First Lego League at Sheffield Hallam University.

The competition challenges school pupils to make Lego robots, which then carry out commands through a computer programme.

They competed against 14 other schools - which included two other primary schools.

The team came third overall in the challenge and judges awarded them a trophy for best robot design.

Headteacher Caroline Coates said: "I am so proud of the Gizmo teams.

The Greenhill Gizmos team

"They work really hard and enjoy it. They did so well at Sheffield Hallam University.

"I'd also like to thank the dedicated staff team that work hard every week to make Gizmos happen."

Mrs Coates said the team showed 'amazing' team spirit, lots of enthusiasm and represented the school 'fantastically'.