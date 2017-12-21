Sheffield primary school gave its reception pupils Christmas homework- but it's adorable

Unfortunately, as you move through education, Christmas becomes a time of homework, essays and revision.

From primary school to secondary school and college to university, it seems like there is no escaping schoolwork over the holidays.

Letter from Hartley Brooke (s)

Children are getting set homework and essays to complete over Christmas at a younger and younger age and it seems that's no different at Hartley Brook Primary School.

However, instead of being set spelling tests or practicicing their times-tables, reception pupils were given an adorable, alternative assignment.

Stacey Leigh Taylor uploaded a picture of the Christmas homework sent out by the primary school to its reception students; filled with fun, festive activities.

Their assignments included 'watch a Christmas movie', 'sing Christmas songs', 'decrotate a gingerbread man' and wrap a Christmas present'.

'Play a board game with your family', 'eat a yummy Christmas dinner' and 'open lots of presents and always say thank you' were also included on the list.

However, the main requirements of reception pupils was to 'have lots of fun' and 'have a fantastic Christmas and come back to school ready to learn lots in January'.

Stacey uploaded the picture with the caption 'Just love this homework list from Hartley Brooke primary. Made me smile'.

It has gone on to get hundreds of likes with parents praising the idea and wishing their children were assigned similar homework.