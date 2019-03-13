Sheffield porn addict watches woman have sex with 20 men on beach for new TV show

A Sheffield man addicted to porn watched a female adult film star have sex with 20 men on a Spanish beach for a new TV show.

Model Ryan Scarborough, 28, was one of six Brits who watched the hardcore sex film shoot as part of a gritty new documentary looking at attitudes to porn. He also watched a man undergoing penis enlargement surgery for the show.

Porn addict Ryan Scarborough watched a hardcore porn shoot on a beach in Spain. (PhotoL BBC Three).

Described as an “avid porn-user”, Ryan, who is straight, said he was put off by seeing men in porn.

He has also dated porn stars, says he met 300 adult film actors and tells the show that he’s struggling to find a partner who will compare to his porn star exes in the bedroom.

He said: “I’m at the stage at the moment where I rely on porn a lot. Instead of going out and meeting girls, porn is just easy.

“I’ve realised, right now, that I’ve got an addiction.”

Porn Laid Bare, which airs on BBC Three tomorrow night and will also be available on iPlayer, saw the group meeting producers, performers and people fighting back against the porn industry for the three part series.

Tattoo model Ryan was one of six young people in their 20s whisked to Spain to watch the porn film being shot.

Before embarking on the trip to Spain he said: “I used to watch porn once every two days on common porn sites like PornHub.

“Porn gave me an escape from reality.

“I even went to Las Vegas to the porn convention and became a fan of the big porn stars.”

Reflecting on his experience taking part in the series Ryan said: “I learned so much about myself.

“I learned that the porn industry in Spain is selling people false dreams.

“I spoke with one man undergoing penis enlargement surgery who said he was searching for happiness.

“Watching the surgery was very brutal.

“To put yourself through something so extreme just to find happiness is upsetting.

“What surprised me the most was being around five different people I wouldn’t normally associate with and learning about them and their backgrounds. I’ve come out of this experience with five new friends”.

The shocking documentary sees the group watching a 19-year-old woman having sex with 20 men.

Ryan added: “It just doesn’t look fun. After a week, how do you know how comfortable you feel sleeping with this amount of men? It’s not the environment for a 19-year-old.”