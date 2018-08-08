Sheffield pond crash victim Naveed Fazal leaves lasting legacy thanks to donations

An 'amazing' young man who died when his car crashed into a pond in Sheffield has left a lasting legacy thanks to a fundraising campaign in his memory.

Naveed Gill Fazal was driving home after breaking his fast with his uncle during Ramadan when his car careered off Abbeydale Road South and plunged into the large mill pond behind Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet during the early hours of Saturday, May 19.

Naveed Gill Fazal

Moving tributes to the 20-year-old, who lived on Ecclesall Road South, continue to pour in to a shrine created for him on Facebook, and an appeal to build wells in his memory to provide clean drinking water for those most in need raised nearly £8,000 - a figure which has since been matched by his family.

READ MORE: Tributes to man with 'kind heart and beautiful soul' killed after car crashes into Sheffield pond

Wells have now been created in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Mali, Gambia, Niger, Senegal and Pakistan, and his family has thanked all those who contributed to a cause they said had been close to his heart.

A message posted to his memorial page on Facebook states: "Following the devastating loss of Naveed, his family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to his friends that setup the fund raising efforts in his memory, and to all those who have made donations to this and various causes in the last few weeks...

Naveed has been described as a hugely popular young man

"Thank you to all those who have kept Naveed in your thoughts and prayers and contributed to this part of his legacy."

READ MORE: Memorial planned to those who died in Sheffield gas explosion

Naveed was a keen mixed martial arts fighter, who belonged to Sheffield's Eagle Pro Fight Club in Neepsend.

He was honoured during the Rising Stars fight night at Sheffield's Holiday Inn Royal Victoria hotel on Sunday, where a specially created memorial belt was presented to his family and friends and relatives wore T-shirts bearing his image.

Naveed was a mixed martial arts fan, who had been training for his first fight

Zrgir Kaziev, the club's owner, said: "Naveed was a very good kid. He was a humble guy who respected everyone.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman died of stab wounds

"He was always talking about when he would become a champion so we wanted to create this belt to show that he will always be a champion to us."

Naveed studied at Sheffield College before going on to work for his father's property development business.

Nearly 5,000 people are said to have gathered for Naveed's funeral

A close family friend, who asked not to be named, said Naveed's family had been touched by the many tributes.

She told how Naveed was understood to have come off the road after swerving to avoid a fox or other creature emerging from the woodland.

And she claimed almost 5,000 people had gathered to pay their respects at the Jamia Masjid Ghausia mosque in Firth Park for what she described as Sheffield's largest ever Muslim funeral.

"Naveed always wanted to help people. He would be friends with everyone and treat everyone the same no matter what race, religion or how poor or rich they were," she said.

"He was such a popular amazing guy whom everyone loved, everyone spoke so highly of him, everyone wanted to be around him and be in his company.

"He had impacted and affected so many people's lives. He was one in a billion, the most kind-hearted, humble, amazing person to have ever lived."

A memorial belt created in Naveed's honour

You can visit the Naveed Gill Fazal memorial page at www.facebook.com/NaveedGillFazal.