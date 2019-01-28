Sheffield police team seizes 60 off-road bikes

A police team in Sheffield seized 60 off-road bikes after residents complained about them being used on their estates.

The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team, which covers areas including Manor and Arbourthorne, made tackling off-road bikes a priority last year after residents filled in a community survey and listed the main issues of concern in their communities.

The bikes seized over the year were stolen or played a part in reports of anti-social behaviour and nuisance.

In a Facebook post, the police team said: “There is still work to be done in this area, however, as a small team we have seized over 60 bikes related to nuisance and causing anti-social behaviour or suspected stolen.

“We have worked with partners to change areas to help prevent the bikes getting onto public parks.

“We are currently working with the council to make changes to access points to make it even harder for off-road bikes to get onto and off your park areas.

“We have sent offenders to court for riding without licence, insurance, thefts and handling stolen goods.”