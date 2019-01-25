Sheffield police team finds drugs worth £600,000 in over 40 raids

A police team which carried out over 40 drug raids last year in response to concerns from local residents found drugs worth £600,000.

The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team carried out the raids in areas including Manor and Arbourthorne after a community survey revealed that drug use and supply was an issue of major concern.

Officers also obtained two Closure Orders at addresses linked to drugs and anti-social behaviour.

The team is urging residents to complete its 2019 community survey to raise other issues of concern they want tackled this year.