Sheffield police seal off murder scene for fourth day

A murder scene in Sheffield has been sealed off by the police for a fourth day.

Police officers are today still guarding a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, where a man was found stabbed to death on Tuesday.

The body of 59-year-old Glenn Boardman, was found at 12.30am after emergency services were called to the house.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close, Chapeltown has been remanded to custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court today.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Boardman died as a result of stab wounds.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.