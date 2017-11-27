Sheffield police officers spat at and kicked

Two Sheffield police officers were spat at and another was kicked during incidents in Sheffield over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said the officers are all based at Ecclesfield police station and members of the North East Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing team, which covers areas including Shiregreen and Burngreave.

The force said two officers were spat at in their faces as they dealt with reported incidents and a third was kicked as he dealt with a 'violent person'.

A spokesman said: "After a busy weekend for officers at Ecclesfield, during which three officers were assaulted as they dealt with incidents that had been reported, today is the start of another week.

"Fortunately, all three officers are ok, but two were spat at in the face and the third was kicked as he dealt with a violent person."

No other details have been released.