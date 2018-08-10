Sheffield police officers 'punched in face and spat at' in unprovoked assault

Two Sheffield police officers have been assaulted while attempting to help a vulnerable mental health patient.

The officers, who are both from the Broomhall team, were subjected to the attack while answering a call to safeguard a man who is believed to have absconded from hospital.

The pair were punched in the face and spat at, with one officer receiving scratch gouge marks to his face.

Sergeant Adam Wood said: "I'm proud that my officers ensured that the male received the medial attention that he so desperately needed.

"However, police officers come to work to serve and protect their community, they do not deserve to be assaulted while doing so."