Sheffield police officers ‘creep up’ to nab suspected motorbike thief

Sheffield police officers crept up on a suspected motorbike thief and caught him before he could get away.

Officers from Manor and Arbourthorne team posted on Facebook earlier today how they “managed to creep up on the rider of this stolen moped.”

The moped.

They added that he “tried his best to bolt it but officers were too quick for him!”

The team said they are “trying our best to combat bike thefts.”