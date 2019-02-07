Have your say

A Sheffield police officer is preparing to stand trial next week after being accused of assault.

Liam Stewart, aged 33, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an alleged incident in Hillsborough in August 2017, which resulted in an 18-year-old man needing treatment for facial injuries.

COURT: Dealers jailed after being caught by police selling drugs in Sheffield woodland

The police officer’s trial is to be held at Leeds Crown Court.

POLICE: Man stabbed as mass brawl breaks out in Sheffield street



READ MORE: More police dogs trained to detect blood and bodies in South Yorkshire

He entered a not guilty plea to the charge in December.