Sheffield police officer assaulted

A Sheffield police officer was assaulted when he attempted to make an arrest over a disturbance in a city suburb.

The officer, who sustained minor injuries, was assaulted on Knutton Crescent, Parson Cross, following a disturbance on nearby Yew Lane at 11.50pm yesterday.

CRIME: Drive-by shooting in Sheffield branded 'reckless' by police

READ MORE: Sheffield killer facing life for shooting is no stranger to prison



South Yorkshire Police said the officer detained the culprit during the incident.

POLICE: Man attacked near Sheffield massage parlour still 'critical'