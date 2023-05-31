Sheffield players among next generation of basketball talent to impresses at Hoopsfix All-Star Classic

Talented young basketballers from Sheffield were among the next generation of UK talent showcased at this year’s Hoospfix All-Star Classic.

Declan Kom mid-flight during the Hoopsfix All-Star Classic.

Each year the most promising young players in the UK are invited to take part in the Classic, with a women’s under-19 game and men’s under-19 game taking place alongside a three-point contest and dunk competition.

This year’s event was held at a packed Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in South London, with 1,500 fans treated to some hugely impressive performances from future stars of the game.

And among those taking part Abbey Whitehouse and Declan Kom, who play their regular basketball for Sheffield Hatters and Sheffield Elite respectively.

Whitehouse certainly had a day to remember, registering an impressive double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in her team’s 91-53 win.

Kom, meanwhile, may have ended on the losing side in the men’s under-19 game, but certainly entertained the crowds as one of players taking part in the coveted dunk contest, securing the highest individual score in the first round before going on to finish third. Earlier this season Kom was also named in the EABL All-First team and is heading across the pond to USC Salkehatchie to play next year.

Both talented young players will hope to follow in the footsteps of the many previous Hoospifx All-Star Classic players who have gone on to enjoy successful basketball careers – including Jeremy Sochan, who is now starring in the NBA for the San Antonio Stars, and London Lions’ Holly Winterburn, who is one of the most exciting players in the WBBL.

The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic was also raising money for the Hoopsfix Foundation, a charity which helps grow the game across the UK – encouraging young people to play basketball and refurbishing and improving community courts in towns and cities.

Sam Neter, who organises the Classic, said: “Once again we saw some amazing basketball from some incredibly talented young players, played in front of a packed stadium.

“The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic has become a real celebration of basketball in the UK and seeing the skills and passion of this next generation of stars I know the game is in safe hands.”