Sheffield plane crash memorial upgraded ahead of military flypast  

Improvements have been made to a memorial dedicated to the victims of a wartime plane crash in Sheffield ahead of a flypast to mark 75 years since the tragedy.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

A new information plaque and tarmacked steps at the memorial to Mi Amigo at Endcliffe Park.

Pensioner Tony Foulds, who was one of a group of school children who witnessed the tragedy that fateful day and has been tending to the site every week for the last several decades, called for Sheffield City Council to make improvements to the memorial.

The authority has now sited an information point at the memorial dedicated to the crewmen who were killed.

In addition, steps leading to the site have been tarmacked in accordance with Mr Foulds' wishes.

The Mi Amigo crew.

The Star understands talks are also underway about installing new sign posts to the memorial.

Mr Foulds, aged 82, of Lowedges, said: “The new steps and the information point look great. A lot of people have been coming around to take a look.”

The move comes after it was confirmed this week that a flypast by aircraft from the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force will be taking place to mark the 75th year anniversary of the crash on February 22.

Tony Foulds who witnessed bomber plane crash into Sheffield Endcliffe park relives tragedy

This follows a Twitter campaign for the flypast supported by tens of thousands of people.

The grandfather-of-four broke down in tears when he was told about the flypast and said: “That is everything I wanted. They (the Mi Amigo crew) will be smiling now.”

The Mi Amigo aircraft was returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe in which it was left badly damaged after being attacked by the Luftwaffe.

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.

The story goes that the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field in the park.

But after witnessing a young Mr Foulds and his friends on the grass the aircraft instead diverted and crashed into trees nearby, killing all the crew.

He previously told how he fells guilt over the crash and vowed to always ensure the memorial is properly maintained.