Pinknic is once again hosting a unity march through the city centre - here is everything you need to know about timings and locations.

Last year saw around 6,000 people enter the city centre for fun, music and shenanigans in a huge celebration of the LGBTQ community - and this year it’s only expected to be bigger.

It’s a chance to celebrate all forms of love, sexuality and gender in Sheffield, to continue to fight against the issues that LGBTQ+ people still face, and to express solidarity with LGBTQ+ community around the world.

According to their website, Pinknic is run by the committee of LGBT+ Sheffield, and is the city’s biggest LGBTQ event which will see local music talents, drag artists, performers and more gather in the heart of the city. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s event.

LGBT+ Sheffield is once again hosting Pinknic to bring together the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

When and where is Sheffield Pinknic 2023?

Sheffield Pinknic 2023 is taking place on Saturday, July 15 at the Peace Gardens. It will start at 11am following the Unity March, and will last until 7pm with an official afterparty to follow.

What time is the Unity March, and where is it?

Pinknic’s Unity March kicks off at 10.30pm sharp, winding its way from Barker’s Pool, outside the city hall, onto Pinstone Street, and turning into the Peace Gardens to start the big day.

Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or a proud ally, the organisers of the event are encouraging as much colour, music and noise to celebrate the day.

What entertainment will there be?

A mixed bag of live entertainment from local LGBT+ performers, singers, drag queens and dancers are booked for the event.

The line up is confirmed as:

Sheffield ‘drag sensation’ Emma Maezin; drag queen Electric Blue; Rio; Sheffield singer and performer Adam Heyes with Tommy Jones; Jade; singer Patricia Lynne; dance group Ink; and singer Stevie Moor.

There will be a wide variety of food and drink vendors, local crafters and artisan baked goods. Public information stalls including South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, Sheffield universities, Rainbow Laces, Sayit, and many more will also be on hand to show their support.

Do I have to pay for Sheffield Pinknic?

No tickets are needed to take part in Sheffield Pinknic - simply turn up with your friends and enjoy.

Where is the official Sheffield Pinknic After Party?

The official Pinknic After Party will also take place at Revolución de Cuba, on Mappin Street, from 7pm till late. With free entry, enjoy live performances, guest entertainers, games, shots and music varying from Clubland, Pride Anthems, Floor Fillers and more.

Free tickets are available from Skiddle by clicking here.

What’s the weather forecast?

The Met Office has given Sheffield a forecast of sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning on Saturday, July 15. There will be highs of 19C and the chance of a thunderstorm shower in the afternoon. Pack an umbrella and a spare pair of socks.