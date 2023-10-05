"It was a devastating blow. We knew there was a high possibility of it returning, but we didn’t think it would happen so quickly"

A PhD student at the University of Sheffield ran her first 10k for The Brain Tumour Charity, a cause close to her heart due to her mum living with the condition.

When she was just 14, Morgan Rycroft, who now researches radiation treatment for lung cancer, found out her mum had a meningioma the size of a lemon behind her left eye.

The tumour had likely been growing for around 20 years, and caused Sorrall Dovey problems such as confusion, memory loss, migraines and numbness in her eye and hand.

Morgan said: "She began calling me ‘Frances’ - the name of her sister - and would also mix up words for common objects, and forget other words entirely."

Morgan as a child with her mum Sorrall

Sorrall, now 52, had surgery in 2012 and spent Christmas in hospital. The tumour then returned in 2016, again at Christmas.

Morgan said: "It was a devastating blow. We knew there was a high possibility of it returning, but we didn’t think it would happen so quickly.

"Mum bravely had treatment in 2017, and there have been no signs of growth since. She has defied all odds! She’s an inspiration to me."

Morgan and her parents at her undergraduate graduation in 2021

Sorrall retired from her role as an anaesthetic nurse following the recurrence of the tumour and radio and chemotherapy, and after having twice experienced a headache in theatre where she could not move, see or breathe.

Living with a brain tumour, despite her strong recovery, means her memory issues have persisted and she sometimes needs help from her children with tasks such as using a mobile phone.

Sorrall said: "There is a lot more research needed, especially surrounding what causes brain tumours. When people have head problems they should be scanned sooner, so they don’t have such a big operation initially, like I did.

"I am very proud of Morgan for running this 10km and raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity."

Morgan ran the Sheffield 10k on September 24 with friends and fellow researchers, Nikky Lad and Kathryn Egerton.

Nikky, who helped the others train for their first running event, researches glioblastoma treatment at the Collis Laboratory which receives funding from The Brain Tumour Charity.

Morgan, Nikky and Kathryn outside the University of Sheffield where they work, in The Brain Tumour Charity's T-shirts

Morgan said: "I know that raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity will fund vital research - research that my friends are doing.

"There are still huge gaps in our knowledge when it comes to understanding how these tumours develop and the best ways to tackle them in a way that causes the least amount of damage to healthy brain tissue."