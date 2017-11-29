Sheffield people want £588 worth of Christmas presents this year - higher than anywhere else in Britain

People in Sheffield want nearly £600 worth of Christmas presents this year - higher than anywhere else in Britain.

The city's average Christmas list totals a whopping £588 - making Sheffield the number one place in Britain for expensive tastes.

Online platform Trouva.com commissioned the data which has put Sheffield way ahead of places such as London, where requests total just over £300 and Bristol where people are only seeking a paltry £40 worth of presents.

The data was compiled by Trouva Wish Lists, the advanced online tool whereby shoppers can list their most-wanted products, showing what Brits are really lusting after in real-time.

Sheffield and Belfast topped the list with wish lists exceeding £500 and £400 respectively, while London is scrimping to save this year, hoping for gifts coming to just over £300

Lucy Ward, creative brand director at Trouva, said: “It’s so interesting to already be able to see what Brits are yearning for this Christmas and which regions are setting their hearts on the more expensive items.

UK'S TOP TEN CITIES RANKED IN ORDER OF HOW MUCH THEY WOULD LIKE SPENDING ON THEM THIS CHRISTMAS

Sheffield (£588.45)

Belfast (£420.40)

Manchester (£316.85)

London (£308.00)

Glasgow (£107.95)

Leeds (£96.50)

Liverpool (£84.95)

Birmingham (£80.94)

Nottingham (£79.50)

Bristol (£39.50)