Sheffield people needed to star in TV weight loss show

People from Sheffield are being sought to star in a TV weight loss show.

Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well is looking for participants for the next series - and crews are keen from Sheffield to take part.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: "Do you have an event, an anniversary, a wedding or maybe a holiday coming up that you want to look your best for?

"Have past diets been unsuccessful or has finding the motivation for them been difficult?

"Is your weight preventing you from doing something you’ve always dreamed of?

"Channel 4’s ‘How to Lose Weight Well’ are looking for pairs of friends, relatives, or colleagues of the same gender to take part in the new series.

Dr. Xand Van Tulleken and his team will allocate different diets for members of the public to try out and review, exploring the science and myths around dieting.

Anyone interested should email diets@littlegem.tv