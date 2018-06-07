Sheffield people have smelliest feet in Britain, survey reveals

People from Sheffield have the smelliest feet in Britain, a new survey has revealed.

The city was named as foot odour capital of the UK - with nearly a quarter of people in the city admitting they suffer from stinky tootsies.

Researchers took an in-depth look into the nation's foot hygiene and discovered that Sheffield topped the poll - ahead of Leicester, Nottingham and Leeds.

Overall, more than one in ten Brits said they constantly suffer from smelly feet and over two thirds (72 percent) have actually had someone comment about their foot odour, much to their embarrassment.

In fact, according to the study commissioned by Odor-Eaters, as many as twenty percent of Brits said the condition had affected their love life, while a further 19 percent said their working life had been made difficult by the problem of their smelly feet.

One in five (19 percent) said they are genuinely paranoid about their own foot odour and 63 percent of those polled said the hot weather in summer made their foot problem worse.

The study also revealed over a quarter of us (27 percent) know someone who stinks out the office with their cheesy feet, with one in ten Brits admitting that it could well be their own feet causing the problem.

Spraying perfume or deodorant in our footwear, chucking trainers in the washing machine and leaving shoes outdoors overnight are just some of the measures we take to try and freshen up our footwear.

But 43 percent of the 2,000 Brits polled have had to throw out their shoes because the smell was so bad - and four in ten try to wash their feet as much as possible throughout the day.

Podiatrist Michael Harrison-Blount comments: "We all suffer from smelly feet from time to time, especially in the summer months. But it can be a real problem if you're suffering all the time and people are making comments.

"A combination approach of reducing the activity of the sweat glands and disinfection of the skin and footwear give the best results when trying to reduce sweaty smelly feet. A good home foot health regime is important in managing sweaty and smelly feet."

According to the survey, 46 percent have invested in sprays, lotions and insoles to try and make the problem go away.

49 percent of those surveyed said they would be happy to confront someone over their offensive feet, but 51 percent said they would keep quiet so not to embarrass anyone.

Nearly nine in ten (87 percent) of those polled were in agreement that men were more likely to suffer from the embarrassing ailment that women.

Over half (57 percent) said the footwear that was likely to make their feet pong the most was trainers, but 28 percent said any shoes worn without socks were guaranteed to leave them with stinking feet.

Of those polled, 19 percent said their slippers stink and another 18 percent said their wellies always produced a bad smell.

A third of active Brits (34 percent) said sport was also more likely to give them cheesy feet syndrome with running being the worst culprit.

According to the poll, 35 percent of adults avoid walking long distances or counting their steps because they are worried about the smell coming from their footwear.

THE FOOTSIE INDEX (UK'S SMELLIEST FEET)

Sheffield - 23 percent

Leicester - 19 percent

Nottingham - 18 percent

Leeds - 17 percent

Newcastle - 16 percent

Birmingham - 14 percent

Belfast - 13 percent

Plymouth - 12 percent

London - 12 percent

Cambridge - 11 percent

TOP TIPS FROM PODIATRIST MICHAEL HARRISON-BLOUNT

1. Wash the feet with disinfecting soap

2. After rinsing, rub the feet with an alcoholic solution (surgical spirit or hand hygiene gels)

3. Use antiperspirants tailored for feet rather than deodorants which simply mask the smell

4. Disinfect shoes and socks regularly with a foot specific disinfecting spray

5. Wear socks that absorb moisture, such as thick socks made of natural fibres, or special insoles designed to absorb moisture and change your socks at least twice a day if possible.

6. Ideally wear shoes made of leather and try to alternate between different pairs of shoes every day. This will allow one pair to dry out in between use.