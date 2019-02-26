Sheffield pensioner Tony Foulds has been awarded a top honour by the USA – for his dedication in keeping alive the memory of the crew of the Mi Amigo.

Mr Foulds, 82, who became a worldwide star as he took centre stage at last Friday’s flypast in Endcliffe Park, has been honoured by the Governor of Missouri as a thank you for his years of dedication to the memorial for the ten crew who died in the 1944 crash.

Tony Foulds, 82, watches from Endcliffe Park at the 75th anniversary flypast. (Photo: PA).

Governor Mike Parson has awarded Tony a special proclamation commending him for his work and said: “Tony has acted nobly to preserve their tremendous legacy.

READ MORE: Petition launched calling for Tony Foulds to be given an MBE

“Actions like Tony’s help strengthen the Special Relationship between the United States and United Kingdom.”

St. Louis born World War Two pilot John G. Kriegshauser and his B-17 crew sacrificed their own lives to save a group of children playing in the park on that fateful day in 1944, avoiding them and crashing the aircraft into woods.

Tony has been honoured by the Governor of Missouri.

Governor Parson presented the British Ambassador to the United States with a proclamation honouring Mr Foulds for his tireless efforts to preserve the legacy of the heroic American crew.

READ MORE: PHOTO GALLERY: Mi Amigo flypast special

Tony who was seven at the time and one of the children playing in the park has spent most of his life tending to a memorial in Endcliffe Park commemorating the crew and last Friday’s 75th anniversary flypast attracted more than 12,000 people to watch a number of British and American aircraft soar over Sheffield.

Said Governor Parson: ““St. Louisan John Kriegshauser’s actions that fateful day in 1944 are yet another example of why his is known as the Greatest Generation,”

READ MORE: Amazing and emotional: How Sheffield reacted to 75th anniversary Mi Amigo flypast

“Lt. Kriegshauser was only 23 years old but had already flown 15 missions to defeat the Nazis and free people from tyranny.

“He and his crew acted selflessly to save innocent lives; Tony Foulds has acted nobly to preserve their tremendous legacy. Actions like Tony’s help strengthen the Special Relationship between the United States and United Kingdom.”

Governor met with British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch to present the proclamation.

Ambassador Darroch said, “The courage of those 10 men on that day will be remembered – and not just by the children in the park whose lives were spared, but by the whole of the United Kingdom who will always be grateful for their sacrifice.”

Governor Parson’s proclamation honouring Tony for his work to continue the legacy of Lt. Kriegshauser and the Mi Amigo crew will also be presented to him in England.