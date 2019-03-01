Sheffield pensioner Tony Foulds has name engraved on Heart of Steel sculpture in honour of Mi Amigo dedication​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sheffield pensioner Tony Foulds has won many plaudits recently for his years of dedication to keeping the memory alive of 10 American airmen who died when their plane crashed in the city during the Second World War.

And this week he won another accolade, as the 82-year-old had his name engraved on the Heart of Steel sculpture in Meadowhall alongside the names of the Mi Amigo crewmen.

Tony in front of the sculpture.

The engravings for Tony and the Mi Amigo crew were paid for by Sheffield-based steel makers Maher Ltd.

People can make a donation to have their name engraved on one of the 150, 000 spaces with funds going to the British Heart Foundation.

Nicola Jones, fundraising manager for the charity, said: “Over 70,000 people in Sheffield are living with heart and circulatory disease and we invest almost £8 million in research in the city.

Tony and the Mi Amigo crewmen's names.

“We are thrilled that this moving tribute to ‘Mi Amigos’ will not only preserve their memory forever, but will also help to support the thousands of people here and across the country who are affected by heart and circulatory conditions.”

The B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, was hit during a bombing raid over Europe in February 1944 and was returning back to base in the UK when it got into difficulty over the skies of Sheffield.

Tony has his name engraved.

The story goes that the aircraft was preparing for an emergency landing on the field in Endcliffe Park, but upon witnessing Tony Foulds, then aged just eight, and his friends veered off and crashed into woods to avoid landing on them.

Pilot lieutenant John Kriegshauser was awarded a posthumous Distinguished Flying Cross for minimising loss of life.

Mr Foulds, now a grandfather-of-four of Lowedges, developed feelings of guilt over the crash and spent several decades tending to a memorial in the park.

He successfully campaigned for a military flypast to mark 75 years since the tragedy that was watched by thousands of people last Friday.

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.