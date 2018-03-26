Sheffield pensioner charged after Co-op robbery spate

Have your say

A pensioner is one of two Sheffield men to be charged in connection with a spate of Co-op robberies in the city.

Richard Savory, 46, of Nethershire Lane, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (24 March) charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Co-op on Mansfield Road (Google).

Appearing alongside him was 72-year-old Robert Dillon, of Bridle Stile Close, Sheffield, charged with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Savory was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 20 April.

Dillon was given conditional bail.

The charges relate to alleged robberies and attempted robbery of Co-op stores in Sheffield, one reported to police on Sunday 18 March and two others reported on Wednesday 21 March.

The shops on Mansfield Road, Intake and Richmond Road, Richmond, were targeted over a short period of time after 8.45pm on Wednesday, March 21.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and attempted robbery and officers said the raids were not linked to two more Co-op robberies earlier in the week.